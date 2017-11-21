Cheesy Cauliflower and Bacon Gratin Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets (about 1 ½ pounds|750 grams)

8 ounces|227 grams streaky bacon

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

1 medium yellow onion, diced

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups|750 ml half and half

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 cups|420 grams shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the cauliflower and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until just soft when pierced with a knife. Drain, and set aside. Heat the oven to 375°F. Heat a large saucepan over medium. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crisp, 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet, cool slightly, then crumble. Add the 4 tablespoons of butter and the onion to the pan and cook until the onion is soft, 7 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes longer. Add in the half and half, whisking, so that there are no lumps. Cook, stirring, until thick, 10 minutes. Stir in the cauliflower and season with salt and pepper. Stir in half of the bacon and transfer to an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish. Spread into an even layer and top with the cheese and the reserved bacon. Bake until golden and bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes.

