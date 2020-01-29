Cheesy Churros with Tomatillo Salsa Recipe

Makes about 20 churros

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the tomatillo salsa:

8 ounces|225 grams tomatillos husked and quartered

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

½ jalapeño, seeded

¼ white onion, peeled

kosher salt, to taste

for the churros:

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

1 ½ cups|225 grams all-purpose flour

2 ¼ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

4 large eggs

3 ounces|75 grams finely grated Grana Padano

1 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

to garnish:

1 block of Grana Padano

1 tablespoon pink peppercorns

lime wedges

Directions

Make the salsa: Place all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Season with salt and set aside until ready to serve. In a large saucepan, bring the butter and 1 ¾ cups|414 ml water to a boil. Add the flour, sugar, salt, and pepper and cook until a ball forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the bottom of the saucepan is golden brown, 6 minutes more. Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and beat on medium-low speed until the dough has cooled to room temperature, 7 minutes.

Add the eggs, one at a time, waiting to add the next one until the first one is fully incorporated. BE PATIENT! Each egg will make the dough look clumpy before it starts to come together. Continue this until the dough forms a V shape on the paddle when pulled out, without the V falling. Add the grana padano and cilantro and mix to combine, then transfer to a pastry bag fitted with a curved 1 ½ cm star tip. Meanwhile, heat 3-inches of canola oil in a large dutch oven until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 360°F. Pipe out 6-inch strips into the oil, using your finger to pinch off the dough, and fry until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate. Let churros cool slightly before serving. To Serve: Stack churros on plate, similarly to Lincoln Logs, with the salsa on the side. Grate the cheese over the churros. Roll the peppercorns in a sieve over the churros and serve with the lime wedges.

