Cheesy Spam and Ramen Noodle Frittata Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 large eggs

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus more to serve

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

7 ounces|198 grams Spam, diced

4 ounces|115 grams sliced American cheese, torn (about 6 slices)

1 (3-ounce|85-gram) package ramen noodles

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Crack the eggs into a medium bowl and beat well with the milk, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Heat the oil and butter in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the spam and cook, tossing, until crispy, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and pour the egg mixture over the spam. Stir in the cheese, then crumble in the ramen. Mix slightly to incorporate, then pop in the oven. Bake until puffed and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve with hot sauce.

