Cheesy Spinach and Roasted Red Pepper Turkey Burger Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
4 tablespoons|60 ml olive oil
3 medium red onions, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ cup|140 grams Greek yogurt
¼ cup|15 grams flat-leaf parsley, minced
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 pound|450 grams lean ground turkey
6 ounces|170 grams Manchego cheese, finely diced
½ cup|100 grams roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped
⅓ cup|60 grams pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon paprika
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package cooked and frozen spinach, thawed, squeezed dry, drained thoroughly, and finely chopped
4 burger buns
Directions
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally and adding in about a tablespoon of water every 7 to 10 minutes, until caramelized, about 35 to 40 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, parsley, lemon juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper and reserve in the refrigerator.
- Make the burgers: In a large bowl, combine the turkey, cheese, red peppers, olives, Worcestershire sauce, ½ teaspoon black pepper, the paprika, garlic, spinach, and 1 teaspoon of salt and mix well. Form into 4 patties and transfer to a plate.
- Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook the burgers, flipping once, until golden on the outside and cooked through, 9 to 10 minutes. Set aside.
- Toast the buns however you feel like. Smear the inside of each bun with the yogurt sauce. Top each bottom bun with a turkey burger and some of the caramelized onions, then the top bun.
