Cheesy Spinach and Roasted Red Pepper Turkey Burger Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|60 ml olive oil

3 medium red onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ cup|140 grams Greek yogurt

¼ cup|15 grams flat-leaf parsley, minced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 pound|450 grams lean ground turkey

6 ounces|170 grams Manchego cheese, finely diced

½ cup|100 grams roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped

⅓ cup|60 grams pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon paprika

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package cooked and frozen spinach, thawed, squeezed dry, drained thoroughly, and finely chopped

4 burger buns

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally and adding in about a tablespoon of water every 7 to 10 minutes, until caramelized, about 35 to 40 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm. In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, parsley, lemon juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper and reserve in the refrigerator. Make the burgers: In a large bowl, combine the turkey, cheese, red peppers, olives, Worcestershire sauce, ½ teaspoon black pepper, the paprika, garlic, spinach, and 1 teaspoon of salt and mix well. Form into 4 patties and transfer to a plate. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook the burgers, flipping once, until golden on the outside and cooked through, 9 to 10 minutes. Set aside. Toast the buns however you feel like. Smear the inside of each bun with the yogurt sauce. Top each bottom bun with a turkey burger and some of the caramelized onions, then the top bun.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .