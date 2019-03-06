Cheesy Turkey Party Sliders Recipe

Makes 12 sliders
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup Dijon mustard
12 tablespoons|170 grams unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
12 slider potato rolls, halved
12 slices deli turkey
12 slices cheddar cheese
3 vine-ripe tomatoes, cored and thinly sliced
5 pickles, thinly sliced
Directions
- Heat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, the melted butter, sesame seeds, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Spread the remaining mustard on the inside of each roll. Top the bottom of the roll with a slice of turkey and top with a slice of tomato. Season each tomato with salt and pepper and top with a slice of cheese. Place 2-3 slices of pickle on top of each slice of cheese. Place the top of the bun back on top and nestle the sandwiches into a baking dish.
- Pour the sauce over the sandwiches and let sit for 10 minutes. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 12 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Remove the foil and bake an additional 3 minutes, or until lightly golden on top. Serve immediately.
