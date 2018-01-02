Chef Brags on Facebook About Spiking Vegan Food with Meat

If you awoke on January 1 with vague memories of a regretful 3 AM kebab and promises to make 2018 the year that you actually do Veganuary, here are some words of warning: not everyone is a fan of the meat- and dairy-free life.

As Metro reports, a chef at a restaurant in Shropshire was recently caught bragging about hiding meat in the food she served to a vegan diner.

Laura Goodman is the chef and co-owner of Carlini, an Italian restaurant in Shifnal. On the day before New Year’s Eve, she wrote a post on a Facebook group that read: “Pious, judgmental vegan (who I spent all day cooking for) has gone to bed, still believing she’s a vegan.”

Others in the group responded to ask Goodman whether this meant that she had put meat or dairy in the meal of one of the restaurant’s vegan diners. She replied, saying: “Actually I should have said “they’re” not a vegan… not “she’s”. Started with asking me to telephone them, over Christmas, to discuss the dietary requirements of their guests within a set time frame, and ended with me wondering why I’m explaining this simplistic post to a pious cunt. [sic]”



Elsewhere in the Facebook group, Goodman commented: “Spiked a vegan a few hours ago.”

Others were outraged at Goodman’s confession, arguing that feeding meat or dairy to an unsuspecting vegan is an “act of violation” and “despicable.” A commenter named Keeley Ingham wrote: “I hope you didn’t do anything on purpose to make her meal non vegan if so that is disgusting and so out of order I would be furious with anybody that did that [sic]”

Angry commenters also took to TripAdvisor to leave Goodman’s restaurant bad reviews, including one that reads: “Special dietary requirements? Skip this place.” Local vegan group Telford Vegan Action is also reported to be planning a demonstration outside the restaurant and has called for it to be shut down.

The restaurant’s Facebook page also appears to have been deleted since Goodman’s comments on the group and the subsequent online backlash.

Debbie Ireland, an admin of the Facebook group Goodman posted in, isn’t surprised at people’s reactions. She told Metro: “I think people were outraged, as this could happen to any one of us, if that chef disliked you. It’s quite unnerving, and makes you think twice about eating out anywhere, when you hear a chef and restaurant owner not only admitting to this, but gloating about it afterwards.”