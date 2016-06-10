Chef Curry Cooked Up a Pair of Two Lows That Are Bland as Hell

Almost every NBA superstar has a quality signature shoe—Kobe, LeBron, Penny Hardaway, and Michael Jordan produced some of the more memorable sneakers of the past couple decades.

So when Under Armour released Steph Curry’s newest signature shoe on Thursday, almost everyone expected the first-ever unanimous MVP to craft a top-notch pair of kicks. Instead, Under Armour released the Curry 2 Chefs—whose all-white, dad-approved appearance has even the most diehard sneakerheads hesitant to click “add to cart.”

The shoes look like something worn by the manager of your local CVS Pharmacy, or perhaps what your grandmother would wear during an intense shuffleboard match. Simply put, they are disgraceful for a player of Curry’s caliber. But don’t take my word for it—Twitter has had no issue roasting the hell out of these abominations.



“Let me speak to your manager” 5s. pic.twitter.com/v4KxNAxxQp

— Sedulous Lee (@TonyLee_) June 9, 2016

Also, Steph Curry’s signature shoes will not incite violence. Nobody will ever think harming you or robbing you with those joints on.

— G. (@CallMeKennyG) June 10, 2016

Steph Curry’s new Under Armor shoes look like something my mom would wear with her scrubs

— Drew (@dmic24) June 10, 2016

Stephen Curry’s shoes just told me that I’m not going to be allowed to watch the game tonight if I don’t clean the gutters this afternoon.

— Kelly Dwyer (@KDonhoops) June 10, 2016

These look like Matt bonner designed them pic.twitter.com/BSun54lZ7H

— I’m Here (@thatboydhill) June 10, 2016

Early Bird Discount Buffet 9s pic.twitter.com/B3f3rm6BdZ

— FearTheSword (@FearTheSword) June 10, 2016

The Fox Sports 1s pic.twitter.com/2d2ZQvOdky

— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) June 10, 2016

It doesn’t help that Curry has been struggling mightily on the court as of late—averaging just 16 points with five turnovers against the Cavs in the NBA Finals. With a critical game four on the line tonight, it’ll be interesting to see if Steph looks to his new shoes to get back into MVP form. Got NBA Jam saying: is it the shoes?