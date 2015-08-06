VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Chef’s Night Out: Andrew McConnell

By

Share:

We spent the night with Melbourne’s culinary darling Andrew McConnell, the chef behind the city’s restaurant empire that includes Supernormal, Cumulus Inc., and Cutler & Co.

His crew—which includes his brother Sean, colleagues Chris and Jayden, as well as his hairdresser Frank—starts at Yu-U, a Japanese gem hidden in one of Melbourne’s iconic laneways, for eel tempura, yakitori, and a lot of sake. Next, it’s Bar Exuberante in Richmond for rum, and then to soak up the booze, back into the city to eat at late-night Chinese food institution Supper Inn, for beer and doughnuts dunked in XO pippie sauce.

Videos by VICE

Tipsy, the gang then heads back to Andrew’s kitchen after-hours at Cumulus Up, where they fry up some Camembert, porcini mushrooms as big as your head, and caviar on waffles. Or was it waffles on caviar? Either way, delicious.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE