Chef’s Night Out: Andrew McConnell

We spent the night with Melbourne’s culinary darling Andrew McConnell, the chef behind the city’s restaurant empire that includes Supernormal, Cumulus Inc., and Cutler & Co.

His crew—which includes his brother Sean, colleagues Chris and Jayden, as well as his hairdresser Frank—starts at Yu-U, a Japanese gem hidden in one of Melbourne’s iconic laneways, for eel tempura, yakitori, and a lot of sake. Next, it’s Bar Exuberante in Richmond for rum, and then to soak up the booze, back into the city to eat at late-night Chinese food institution Supper Inn, for beer and doughnuts dunked in XO pippie sauce.

Tipsy, the gang then heads back to Andrew’s kitchen after-hours at Cumulus Up, where they fry up some Camembert, porcini mushrooms as big as your head, and caviar on waffles. Or was it waffles on caviar? Either way, delicious.