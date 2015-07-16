Chef’s Night Out: Bardot Brasserie

Las Vegas is world-renowned for its all-you-can-eat buffets and celebrity chef restaurants. However, there’s more to Vegas than just what lies on the Strip, and Josh Smith—executive chef of Bardot Brasserie at the Aria—is here to show us the other treasures of the entertainment capital of the world.

Our first stop is Other Mama, a new Japanese-inspired seafood restaurant located in a strip mall in the Spring Valley neighborhood. Next up is Lotus of Siam for what some consider to be the best Thai food in the country, including Isan sausage, white wine, and mango sticky rice. Then it’s off to downtown Vegas for whiskey and beers at “the last neighborhood bar in Vegas”: Dino’s Lounge. We then end the night back at Bardot Brasserie, where Josh whips up a seriously decadent feast of fried chicken, burgers, and foie gras rice pilaf.

