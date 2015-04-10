Chef’s Night Out: Corazón de Tierra

When we visited chef Diego Hernandez at his restaurant Corazón de Tierra—located in the Guadalupe Valley in Ensenada, Mexico—we knew we were in for a night of delicious food and fine wine tasting, but we didn’t know we were about to step into an almost fraternal community of local chefs, winemakers, and entrepreneurs that all work together and share a life of food, drinks, and good times.

Diego gives us a tour that begins in his vegetable garden, where he chooses his everyday ingredients, then takes us to Laja, Jair Tellez’s restaurant that started it all. We visit a local wine cellar where we taste the finest Mexican sparkling wine, and end the day back in Corazón de Tierra, where Diego and Jair are in charge of the music and prepare some of the best carne asada ever tasted by mankind.

