Chef’s Night Out: Four Horsemen

On this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we head out for the evening in NYC with the crew from The Four Horsemen, a restaurant and wine bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Chef Nick Curtola embarks on a meat-filled evening with a few of his good friends. The night begins at Momofuku Ssäm Bar, where the group fills up on snacks, a raw bar, and a large format brisket dinner. Then, they head off to Franny’s for pizza and some small plates, and end the night at Achilles Heel in Greenpoint with lamb’s head and steak. The crew then heads back to The Four Horseman for lambs tacos with a variety of Middle Eastern condiments and lots of wine.

