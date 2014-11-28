Chef’s Night Out: Henrique Fogaça of Sal Gastronomia

A MasterChef Brasil judge and lead singer of hardcore band Oitão, Henrique Fogaça is a big, tattooed, ogre-like dude. His look contrasts with Sal Gastronomia, a small restaurant he runs in São Paulo. As he makes soft-shell crab—the place’s most lauded dish—Fogaça gets his diners’ palates ready: “You eat everything, the brains, the eyes, it’s really gross. But it’s good.”

In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we take a food tour around the city with Fogaça, Badauí (CPM22 member) and Checho Gonzales. Amidst dirty jokes and laughs, they eat up tapioca dumplings and have a cold beer at bar Aconchego Carioca, then gobble up a bloody bife ancho (ribeye steak) at restaurant Arturito.

