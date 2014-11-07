Chefs Night Out: Inaki Aizpitarte

The best-known “27 Club” has some very well known members—Cobain, Hendrix, and Joplin, to name a few. But French-Basque chef Inaki Aizpitarte has forged his own version of the 27 Club: he began his culinary career as a 27-year-old novice, and his self-effacing Parisian eatery, Le Chateaubriand, currently occupies the 27th spot on the world’s best restaurants list.

He may have made good, but on his recent Chef’s Night Out, Aizpitarte and friends proved that they can drink themselves into stupors worthy of doomed rockstars.

Videos by VICE

Their four-stop sojourn starts modestly enough, with afternoon salads, tentacles, and vino at sunny Chez Aline, where they used to slice and dice horses. Then come the G&Ts at Clamato, a sidewalk chat with multi-Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, plates of clams and pâté at Le Verre Volé, and much mescal at El Cafe Bar. Pretty soon, our cadre of European gents are sheepishly slap-happy, fondling egg yolks and scuffing their shoes at some of the most sought-after counter space in the City of Light.

