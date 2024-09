We head out for a night with Chef Javier Plascencia, who knows Tijuana all too well. From high-end restaurants to food truck lots, we try a little bit of everything the city has to offer, including its unprecedented craft beer boom and local party scene. With everything from yellowfin tuna to fondue-dipped hot dogs, and ending with the original recipe for the Caesar salad, this is the ultimate food guide to everyone’s favorite sin city south of the border.