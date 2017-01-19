Chefs Night Out: Konstantin Filippou

Konstantin Filippou, owner of a Vienna restaurant and natural wine bar named O boufés, has a day off to hang out with his friends at a few of his favourite places.

This episode of Chef’s Night Out starts in Konstantin’s own kitchen, where he serves duck liver parfait, red beets, and blackcurrant. Before the sun sets, he and his friends head out for glazed ribs and salami wine at Mochi, followed by a visit to Christian Petz, who owns a traditional Viennese restaurant that might serve one of the best innards you can find. Before returning to O boufés to sample Konstantin’s famous Saganaki, the crew take a quick detour to a very small bar that’s still a well-kept secret.

