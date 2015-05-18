Chef’s Night Out: Manzanilla

Benito Molina is a Mexican superstar chef from Mexico City who decided to leave the big city behind for a fresh new start—and when we mean fresh, we do mean fresh: fresh fish, fresh wine, fresh air, and the fresh bounty of the ocean.

Benito’s restaurant, Manzanilla, resides in Ensenada, Baja California and they prepare, obviously, the freshest food out there. Benito takes us to Ensenada’s fish market—which is basically just across the street from his restaurant and is where he gets his everyday ingredients—and then shows us La Guerrerense, where you can find the damn best street food in the world … or at least that’s what the multiple international prizes that they have won have to say.We also head down to Hussong’s, Mexico’s first cantina ever which actually has a replica in Las Vegas, and then get some cold ones at Wendtland, a local brewery. Finally, it’s back to Manzanilla for a huge party with norteño music, friends, and delicious calamari tacos.