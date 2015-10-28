Chef’s Night Out: Maya Erickson of Lazy Bear

Lazy Bear‘s head pastry chef Maya Erickson has accomplished as much by the age of 24 as some chefs hope to accomplish during the span of their entire career. Working in kitchens since the age of 14, then cutting her teeth under the tutelage of world famous pastry chef Elizabeth Faulkner, Maya’s career has moved along remarkably fast. We hung out with the pastry prodigy for a night out in her hometown of San Francisco and checked out her favorite local haunts. The first stop was Al’s Place, recently named the “Best New Restaurant in America,” where Maya and her crew feast on salmon collar, seasonal vegetables, and wine. They then head a couple of blocks over to Namu Gaji for ribs, oysters, and a ton of soju, despite the fact that the crew made a promise not drink any earlier in the night. After getting crushed with food, they make one last stop at Hideout for shots and dancing, and then its around the corner back to Lazy Bear. They don’t waste anytime getting to cooking everything from kimchi fried rice to uni to hamachi kama. Enjoy this wild night out in the Mission.