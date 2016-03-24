Chef’s Night Out: Michael Solomonov

When you ask Michael Solomonov to do a Chef’s Night Out, he’s going to do something entirely different. Mike and his partner Steven Cook run CookNSolo, a restaurant group that serves some of the best food in Philadelphia: Zahav, Abe Fisher, Percy Street BBQ, Dizengoff, and Federal Donuts.

In one of the most epic episodes of Chef’s Night Out, Solomonov and his friends Michael Persico and Jen Carroll eat, gamble, eat again, and then surf it all off.

We start in Philly at industry favourite, Tai Lake, for steamed shrimp and clams and then drive to Atlantic City, where we eat late-night tacos and sopes, gamble at The Tropicana, and consume Philly cheesesteaks with the one and only Tony Luke, Jr. of Tony Luke’s. What’s the best way to rest up after all of that? Surfing, of course. Solomonov and friends hit Atlantic City’s ice cold waters and then head back to Philadelphia for early morning doughnuts and coffee. We’re tired just thinking about it.