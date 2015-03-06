Chef’s Night Out: My Two Cents

Alisa Reynolds—owner and chef of Mid-City LA’s health-conscious soul food haven My Two Cents—takes us out for a night of hitting up her favorite hidden gems across the city.

With friends and LA creatives Steven Gerstein and Mayasha Long along for the ride, our first stop is Canelé in Atwater Village for Mediterranean-inspired farmers’ market fare where the standout dish is a delectable salted branzino. Next up is an obligatory taco session at La Otra Escuela Taquería in Beverly Grove for—wait for it—branzino tacos. Finally, the trio swings by Bar Stella in Sunset Junction for a few rounds of St. Germain champagne cocktails, whiskey shots, and cigs. (“Sorry, Mom!”)

Videos by VICE

Back at My Two Cents, Chef Alisa whips up the Creole-inspired snack that everyone craves at 2 AM: fried shrimp grilled cheese sandwiches. Yes, please.

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!