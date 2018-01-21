Chef’s Night Out: Night + Market Song

LA native Kris Yenbamroong’s defining moment came at age 13, when his parents sent him to Thailand’s Red Light District to marinate in his surging hormones. Following a stint editing porn for VICE contributor Richard Kern, Yenbamroong returned to the family business—restaurants—opening Night +Market Song, where he plates Thai delicacies like Strip Club Fried Rice for Silverlake’s “older, derelict, drunk uncle demographic.”

Now a betrothed 30-something, Yenbamroong takes a page from his teen playbook for Chef’s Night Out with pals, getting blitzed on mezcal at Bar Amá, slurping nature’s aphrodisiac at L&E Oyster Bar, and dive-bombing Cheetahs‘ stage with bills as his Future Mrs. catnaps in the car.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!

Season 4 Episode 34 of Chef’s Night Out. Watch more

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in October 2014.