Chefs Night Out: Pablo Salas

Mexico has one of the richest, most diverse food traditions of any country in the world. From north to south, east to west, you can find an infinite variety of delicious plates on your table.

Even with this in mind, Toluca City—two hours away from Mexico City—is not exactly the first place you think about when you think of Mexico’s food culture, but that’s likely about to change. Chef Pablo Salas was born in Toluca, and is one of the first chefs to put the city’s gastronomic style on the map, earning his restaurant Amaranta acclaim as one of the top five restaurants in Mexico. We visited Pablo at Amaranta for some of the best high-end versions of Mexican street food that we’ve ever tried. We miss you already, Toluca!