Chef’s Night Out: Parker Bowles

Parker Bowles is living proof that Kreuzberg is slowly becoming the place to be for top-notch cuisine in Berlin. In this episode, Parker Bowles’ co-owners Oliver Rother and Quirin Schwanck—together with their friends Michel and Flo from the nightclub Prince Charles—take us out to their favorite food hot spots.

Our first stop is Good Friends in Charlottenburg, one of the oldest and tastiest Asian restaurants in Berlin, where we dine on crispy Peking duck and fried halibut. After that, it’s back home to Kreuzberg and to Cocolo Ramen, where we were welcomed with sake and Asahi by Chef Yoska, who whipped up Japanese delicacies like tender, braised kakuni; glazed king oyster mushrooms; and, of course, rich noodle soup.

Then it’s off to La Raclette, just around the corner, for Waldmeister shots with owner-bartender Steffen. The night ends back at Parker Bowles, where the party is roaring with and a late-night MUNCHIES dinner and the sounds of Dear Us. Now that’s a night out in Berlin.

