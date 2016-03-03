Chef’s Night Out: Paulie Gee’s

In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we hit up some truly classic New York establishments with Paul Giannone (a.k.a. “Paulie Gee”) of Paulie Gee’s in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Paulie is known to travel from table to table, but now you get to see him outside of his restaurant and on the town with some of his close friends. The crew starts at Sam’s Restaurant in Cobble Hill, where they order the famous baked clams and can’t resist ordering a pizza, then head to Emilio’s Ballato in Nolita for an array of classic Italian dishes, and cap it all of with a visit to Prince Street Pizza for The Soho Square—arguably one of the best squares in the city. In true Paulie fashion, the night ends with more pizza at Paulie Gee’s. In Paulie’s words, “this is the senior citizen version of Chef’s Night Out.”