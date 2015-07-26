Chef’s Night Out: Pig & Khao

The Lower East Side of Manhattan has been a hotspot for NY dining for quite some time now, but there are still lesser-known gems in the neighborhood. For this episode of Chef’s Night Out , we tag along with Leah Cohen—owner and executive chef of Pig & Khao —to her favorite local spots.

After jumping on the line real quick, Leah and her crew head out from Pig & Khao just down the street to Taquitoria for some taquitos and rum ‘n’ cokes. Then it’s off to Edi and the Wolf a few avenues over for some spaetzle, schnitzel, white wine, and whiskey shots (this is where things begin to get fuzzy for Leah). Next, the crew hops in a cab to visit their friends at Black Crescent and see how their renovations are going, and after stumbling in and stumbling out, Leah walks back over to Pig & Khao and is welcomed by a party very excited to see her. She starts to cook some pad Thai, but thankfully, her staff is there to help out and finish it off.