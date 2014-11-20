Chef’s Night Out: Quino Baca of Brooklyn Star

Quino Baca, owner and chef of Williamsburg restaurant The Brooklyn Star, heads out with a few friends and colleagues for a New York night out. Staying close to home, the crew starts the night at Suzume for kimchi ramen and spam musubi, heads to Chinatown for a roast duck dinner at Peking Duck House, then returns to Brooklyn for a stop at one of their favorite local spots—Harefield Road.

To end the night, Quino and friends whip up a late-night meal of cornbread, collards, mac ‘n’ cheese, fried chicken, and pork butt. Your late night cravings have been realized.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!

Season 4 Episode 38 of Chef’s Night Out. Watch more