Chef’s Night Out: Saint Martha

In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we join Nick Erven of LA restaurant Saint Martha to eat our way through a booze-fueled feast of seafood, chicken wings, and crispy pig ears.

Nick and his pals start off the night at TART for some classic American comfort food, including truffled coddled eggs, fried chicken, and “the best French fries in the city.” After polishing off an entire punch bowl, the gang heads to the mecca of hands-on dining: The Boiling Crab. Armed with nothing but plastic bibs and an assortment of BYO-beer, the chef and his friends devour a pile of Cajun-style mussels, crawfish, shrimp, and crabs.

With the table (and their dignity) destroyed, the crew stumbles around the corner for shots at Nick’s favorite dive bar, HMS Bounty, before heading back to Saint Martha. After sabering some bottles of Champagne, Nick stumbles into the kitchen to help his rock-star sous chef whip up a late night snack of lamb curry with steamed sushi rice and pickled papaya.