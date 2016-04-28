Chef’s Night Out: Tacos Punta Cabras

Surfer tacos, a mezcal tasting, and shots of mushroom gravy are all on the menu in this episode of Chef’s Night Out. Chefs Daniel Snukal and Josh Gil of Tacos Punta Cabras take their friends Brad Miller of Ox and Son and Zach Parks of Bosscal Mezcal Joven on a tipsy tour of their favourite spots in LA’s laid-back neighbourhoods of Santa Monica and Venice.

Our first stop on the beachy booze cruise is Leona, a new Venice Beach restaurant by Chef Nyesha Arrington. The crew stuffs themselves on lemongrass shrimp skewers, potato-encrusted duck eggs, and bull heart meatballs. Next, we head to LA’s favourite British pub, Ye Olde King’s Head, for fish and chips, sausage rolls, and plenty of cold beers. Last up is The Chestnut Club where Zach leads the guys through a premium mezcal tasting. Salúd! Full of liquor, we head back to Tacos Punta Cabras, where Josh and Daniel whip up a make-your-own-taco spread, complete with scrambled eggs and uni, spicy Chinese eggplant, and sweet and sour shrimp for a locals only crowd!

Videos by VICE

Season 6 Episode 13 of Chef's Night Out.