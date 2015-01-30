Chef’s Night Out: The Badmaash Brothers

Badass brothers Arjun and Nakul Mahendro are the co-owners of LA’s Indian gastropub Badmaash (helmed by their father, chef Pawan Mahendro). In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, the duo heads out for a night of flawless food and drinks in Downtown LA. Friends Lele Massimini (Sugarfish), Alvin Cailan (Eggslut), and Ryan Aguilar (Badmaash) join the crew too.

Our first stop is Alma for a tantalizing tasting menu. Next, the group grubs and grabs beers on the perfect patio at Texas barbecue joint Horse Thief. After getting their second wind, they’re off to Japanese-American bar Wolf & Crane for copious shots of whiskey. The last stop of the night takes them back to Badmaash for their MUNCHIES meal, featuring a monstrous mash up of Canadian- and Indian-inspired chicken tikka and butter chicken with sauce poutine, lamb burgers, chicken tikka naan pizzas with tomato chutney sauce, and a fitting finale of Parle G ice cream sandwiches.

