Chef’s Night Out: The Hill Station

This episode takes us to the northwestern Vietnamese town of Sa Pa and a restaurant called The Hill Station, the region’s only restaurant serving traditional Hmong dishes. We join Danish owners Tommy Eggen and Soeren Pindstrup, along with head chef Giang Phay and a few friends, for a night sampling the best Hmong, Vietnamese, and French food in town.

First, this motley crew hopped on motorbikes for the trip out to Chef Phay’s home village of Ta Phin for a home-cooked meal of fresh chicken blood with offal, special smoked buffalo, lucky chicken feet, and lots of rice wine with Chef Phay’s family. Then, the group heads back into Sa Pa to meet up with some expat buddies at Lon Met for a true nose-to-tail meal—a full pig prepared into seven dishes and washed down with more rice wine. Later, the group makes their way to Victoria Sapa Resort & Spa for some of executive chef Hugo Barberis’ French-Vietnamese fusion desserts, such as truffle banana milkshakes and orange cake with basil and pistachio. Finally, our crew staggers back to The Hill Station’s deli and boutique, where Chef Phay and Hugo whip up some fresh brick-oven pizza and raid Tommy’s fine wine collection. All in all, a successful night for these boys in their home away from home.

