Chef’s Night Out: Tien Ho

When you think of a chef hard at work, one typically doesn’t envision a desk, a laptop, and endless blueprints for restaurants. But this is the life of Tien Ho, corporate chef for Morgans Hotels.

We teamed up with Tien, who’s in the midst of developing restaurants in Morgans Hotels all over the world, for a night out in his hometown of NYC. The first stop is L’Apicio in the East Village for some Negronis and lamb ragu. Then it’s off to Corkbuzz in Union Square for some French cuisine and first-class wine. After that, we head to Cannibal in Murray Hill for a serious charcuterie feast. With a whole group now in tow, it’s back to the Hudson Hotel for the final meal, where Tien shows us that even though he’s not in the kitchen these days, he still has his chops.

