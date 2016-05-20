Chef’s Night Out: Tuk Tuk

Winter in Seoul means lots of stew and alcohol. Dong-hyeuk Im runs a Thai restaurant dynasty in Seoul. After a trip to Thailand in 2007, he realized his passion for Thai flavors and decided to open up his own place, Tuk Tuk Noodle Thai, in Korea. With lines around the block, his restaurant is one of the most popular Thai destinations in the city. Dong-hyeuk Im starts his night out with his business partner and head chef at Ikkoi, a home-style Japanese restaurant where they order oden nabe, a.k.a. Japanese hot pot. The crew then heads to Kahlo and Diego for drinks, orders fried chicken for the car ride, and end up at Jwon Makgeolli for jeon, deep-fried vegetables and meat, and of course makgeolli, unfiltered rice wine. Dong-hyeuk and friends go back to his bar oPas for late night thai noodles.

