Chef’s Night Out: Wesley Avila of Guerrilla Tacos

Guerrilla Tacos started as a two-person food cart in 2012, and has now become quite possibly the most celebrated food truck in country, earning the distinction to be the first food truck ever reviewed by legendary LA food critic Jonathan Gold. Head chef and owner Wesley Avila serves up some of the most unique and delicious tacos LA has to offer, so we tagged along with the LA native (on his birthday, no less) to see where he heads out to on his day off. The first stop of the night was Walter Manzke’s Republique for serious French fare, with truffle pasta, caviar, and a ton of wine (even a Magnum bottle to go). After getting crushed with food, it was off to Cliff’s Edge in Silverlake for some lighter dishes and few cocktails. We then headed all the way to the other side of town to Tonga Hut, Wes’s favorite bar that he frequents so much his name is on the wall. The crew quickly downs some tiki drinks and they zips to Mexikosher to cook the final meal. There, Wes whips up lamb tacos for his friends and family, and caps off a very special birthday.