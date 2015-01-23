Chef’s Night Out: Zum Mond

In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we get to follow around Daniel Meteo Peters—one of the four owners of Berlin restaurant Zum Mond—on his culinary tour of the city. While traditional German cuisine is the star of the show, Peters also indulges in Italian, Austrian, and—of course—beer.

Zum Mond specializes in seasonal dishes using ingredients sourced from nearby rural regions, so we witness a fresh shipment of the house specialty: meat from a recent hunt, delivered straight from the deep woods of Mecklenburg. In the kitchen, the chefs prepare an array of hearty German food, including a specially marinated haunch of venison with a jellied lentil and herb stew; goat cheese au gratin with an almond crust and caramelized apples picked from local manor grounds; and a locally caught pike-perch filet with wine-infused “sauerkraut.”

Videos by VICE

Keeping with the theme of traditional food, Daniel visits Austria, an old, well-established Austrian restaurant in Berlin. Daniel and his friends from the record label Monkeytown treat themselves to hearty cheese spätzle (a type of German pasta), pancake soup, and arguably the best Viennese schnitzel in the city. Then it’s off to the Italian restaurant Hartweizen, named after the special pasta made from durum wheat imported from Puglia. After more feasting, it’s time to relax with a cool beer at local pub and brewery Bierkombinat. Finally, Daniel leads the group back to Zum Mond to prepare his special MUNCHIES meal, “Dead Grandma,” an undeniably German concoction of black pudding, crunchy potatoes, and caramelized apple slices.

WATCH: Nachos, Donuts, and Shots with Brooklyn’s Ovenly

WATCH: Butter-Poached Lobster and Truffle Linguine with Paris’s Le Roseval

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!

Season 5 Episode 3 of Chef’s Night Out. Watch more