Celebrities and Servicemen at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show

Once again, the Chelsea Flower Show has managed to make England – a land known internationally for its cold rain, its grey concrete and its white dog shit – look like the imaginary England of a Richard Curtis film.



The annual event’s core demographic of royals, pensioners, retired servicemen, legacy celebrities and children were out in full force at its press launch yesterday, stroking peonies and nodding approvingly at hedges. Photographer Chris Bethell was also there to take some photos for us, as part of an ongoing project about various British institutions, which you can see below.

If you want to head there yourself, it’s open to the public from today.

@CBethell_Photo