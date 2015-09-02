Chelsea Has More Players on Loan Than It Does on Its First Team Roster

Chelsea is a strange club. It’s owned by an eccentric Russian billionaire and managed by a maybe-genius/maybe-asshole. It’s full of star players. And, this is interesting, it’s also full of not star players, or maybe-one-day-star players.



Chelsea’s stable of players talented enough to have signed for the club but not talented enough to play for the senior team is one of the largest in European soccer. As of yesterday, there are 33 Chelsea players on loan, which is more than play for Chelsea’s first team. Many of the players are with Dutch team Vitesse Arnhem, which has a partnership with Chelsea specifically for the purpose of grooming Chelsea’s talent.

It’s normal for teams to loan players, but not on this scale. It’s bad enough that teams like Chelsea distort the global transfer market with their deep pockets. Do they have to horde talent too?

