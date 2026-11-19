On November 17, 2026, Christina Ricci appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Aside from discussing the final season of the television series Yellowjackets, Ricci also discussed her former costar. Back in 1990, a young Ricci appeared alongside Cher, playing her daughter in the comedy/drama film Mermaids. While answering a viewer’s question, Ricci mentioned that she was in one of Cher’s music videos in the 90s as well. Andy Cohen then asked Ricci if she was still in touch with her former costar, to which she had an interesting answer.

Ricci responded, “I’m not. Unfortunately, she’s still mad at me.” Cohen quickly asked, “She’s mad? Why is she mad at you?” To this, Ricci said, “She holds a grudge.” At this point, Ricci was expected to elaborate, with everyone on the edge of their seats. What was simply asked as an additional question turned into a little bit of tea time during the interview.

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She continued, “Well, when I was 19, I did some Rolling Stone thing, and they interviewed her.” Ricci backs up, trying to recollect. “Maybe it wasn’t Rolling Stone. It might have been Premiere. But they interviewed her, and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me. Then she left me a voicemail about how ‘journalists are always trying to get their worst things’ and blah blah blah, and she was so sorry.”

Ricci Didn’t Return The Call

The actress admits that, due to her young age at the time, she didn’t get back to the iconic singer. “I was 19, so I didn’t return that message.” She added that she’s reached out since, but it’s been radio silence from Cher’s side.

Cohen was shocked by this revelation. He pointed out that, by the way Ricci has spoken so highly of Cher “several times” on the show, he’s assumed they’re on good terms. Ricci cut in, quickly adding, “Oh, I adore her. She’s the best. And I 100% can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘Oh my God, they misquoted me, and I’m going to call this young person to explain to her that they misquoted me’. And then the gall of that young person to not return the call and be like, ‘Oh my God, Cher, it’s okay. I love you so much.’ Like, I would be so p*ssed. I get it.”

Ricci then looked directly into the camera and said, “Love you, Cher. I love you so much.” And with this, the ball is now in Cher’s court.

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