Cherry Death’s New Video Celebrates Friendship, Sunshine, and 70s Long-Haired Jams

From all reports Tim Buchanan seems like a cool and chilled operator. From all his music with Cherry Death you could also say that he is a natural and talented songwriter who composes warm, laid-back pop that brings elements of rock, punk, psych and the spirit of Sweetheart of the Rodeo and Radio City.

His organizational skills seem pretty tight too, and he was able to bring ten or so like minded friends to record Cherry Death’s album Saccharine over the summer of 2016. Some of these friends are found on the video for “Cool Rush.”

Created by Trey Millward and Ross Adams, the video was shot at The Shop, a local warehouse and sometime show space, and features the band jamming on a warm Oklahoma day. Ciggies, beers and fooling around are backed by a lush and lovely rocker. “We just celebrated a beautiful afternoon in the sun with our lovely friends,” explains Tim via Facebook messenger.

‘Saccharine’ is available now from the Cherry Death bandcamp.