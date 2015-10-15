Chet Faker And Marcus Marr Team Up On “The Trouble With Us”

Aussie crooner and producer Chet Faker teams up with London disco and house wizard Marcus Marr up for a funky new jam, “The Trouble With Us.” Over slap bass and pulsing chords, Faker croons his heart out about the trials and tribulations of love—”Ooh darling, that’s the trouble with me,” he sings, his falsetto as flawless as ever. “I mean the trouble with you. Ooh, darling, I mean the trouble with us.” Thorny relationship drama never sounded this good.

Faker and Marr’s forthcoming joint EP will be Faker’s first project since his epic album Built on Glass, all the way back in the spring of 2014. It’s the same EP he teased during our interview last month, which you can read here.