Chicago police released photos of two persons of interest in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett

Police in Chicago have released photos of two possible “persons of interest” who were in the area at the time when actor and musician Jussie Smollett alleges he was brutally attacked earlier this week.

The photos, apparently captured from overhead surveillance cameras, reveal no discernible details about the persons of interest — only two figures walking side by side.

“While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously and wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed,” wrote Chicago Police Department’s Director of Communications Anthony Guglielmi on Twitter.

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

Smollett, a cast member of the TV show “Empire,” said he was in Chicago getting something to eat at around 2 a.m. Tuesday when two masked men physically attacked him, hurled racial and homophobic slurs, and shouted “MAGA Country.” He told police that they punched his face and poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him, and that one of the men put a noose around his neck.



At a press conference Wednesday, Guglielmi said that Smollett, 36, returned to his apartment after the alleged attack, and his manager called police about 40 minutes later. Police said that when they got there, Smollett had scrapes on his face and a “thin rope” hanging around his neck. He later went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital at the recommendation of law enforcement. Authorities said he’s in “good condition.” He’s going ahead as planned with a scheduled solo concert in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Guglielmi also said Wednesday that detectives had canvassed and reviewed “hundreds of hours of video” in the neighborhood where Smollett says the attack occurred, noting that that particular area has a “very high density of city and private surveillance cameras,” but had found no helpful information on a suspect or a suspect’s vehicle.

But Guglielmi also stressed that the investigation was ongoing at that point, and that they were working on collecting and viewing more surveillance footage from the areas surrounding the crime scene. Police said earlier this week they were treating the case as a possible hate crime.

Because of the brutal nature of the allegations and Smollett’s public profile, the case has garnered significant attention and prompted outpourings of support from celebrities and lawmakers alike, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker.

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.



This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Cover: Jussie Smollett attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: ‘Empire’ at The Robin Williams Center on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images).