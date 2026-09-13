Chicago Rapper BloodHound Q50 Reportedly Killed in Horrific Drive-by Shooting at 22 Years Old

Tragedy struck the family, friends, and fans of BloodHound Q50. The young Chicago rapper was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago. According to CBS News, two vehicles approached the side of his vehicle, firing off several shots before fleeing the scene. Q50 reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and shoulder. First responders attempted to treat him before pronouncing him dead. Dispatch audio from the tragedy has leaked online, seemingly confirming the tragic news with his government name, Mikquale Cooper, and his date of birth. He was only 22 years old.

Fans and the larger hip-hop community are mourning the loss of BloodHound Q50. Prominent hip-hop festival Rolling Loud posted their condolences online. The Chicago MC previously performed for the festival earlier this year.

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Additionally, DJ Vlad also talked about the late rapper, recalling his time talking with him on his own platform. “I interviewed him last year. He was the most media-trained rapper I’ve ever spoken to at his young age. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” Vlad wrote on X.

Q50 was best known for songs like “Don’t Blink or Stare” and “Splash Bros 2”. Most recently, he celebrated his 22nd birthday on August 6th and released his project Get Back or Die Trying. His song “Too Stuck” was his last music video before reportedly passing away.

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BloodHound Q50 Reportedly Died at 22 Years Old

Given the amount of rappers dying to tragic gun violence, fans and onlookers online have discussed the tragic effect on hip-hop and young Black people as a result. One person on X wrote, “BloodHound Q50’s music now hits differently. He built a name through Chicago drill, turned grief and street life into songs, and now his own story has become part of the music. The most disturbing part of drill is how often the artist becomes the final chapter.”

Similarly, in a report from Afro chronicling the vicious cycle of death in hip-hop, attorney Aisha Braveboy noted how Chicago drill is a reflection of their neighborhoods. “When you listen to the lyrics in drill rap music, there is a strong presumption that the songs are being used to incite violence and take credit for violent acts, oftentimes between neighborhood crews,” she said. “That is dangerous. In many instances, it is terrorizing communities. People are losing their lives and individuals engaging in the violence are going to prison.”

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