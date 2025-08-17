Chicago Rapper Denies ChatGPT Was Writing His Lyrics, Calls the Internet ‘Unfun’

Back in the day, people were only concerned about ghostwriters in hip-hop. Sure, collaboration is a natural part of rap and artists bounce lines off of each other all the time. However, writing verses wholesale is sacrilegious for any rapper who’s worth their salt. Even artists that survived such allegations like Drake still have the ghostwriting debacle as an asterisk on his resume. Nowadays, the thing we should look at is if rappers are channeling AI in order to write their raps. BabyChiefDoIt is the first to experience that kind of blowback.

Recently, he went on Power 105.1 for an interview. There, the interviewer joked at one point during the interview that the rapper would use ChatGPT for one of his absurd punchlines or Instagram stories. However, the 17-year-old admitted that he did tinker around with the app to see how it could write lyrics. “That s**t works,” he says after revealing he put 4 bars in to see what it would come up with. “Now I ain’t use it, you know, exactly how it was written, but it was some, you know, some s**t that I could pull out of.”

BabyChiefDoIt Gets Hate Online for Using ChatGPT to Help With His Lyrics

Unsurprisingly, the Chicago rapper faced a lot of backlash for admitting something like that online. Not only are the implications of using AI for creativity extremely harmful, but it also detracts from some hip-hop 101. You’re the only one who should be writing the lyrics and calling the shots at the end of the day.

However, BabyChiefDoIt is sidestepping any responsibility, arguing that people were taking him too seriously. Moreover, he says if he was using ChatGPT for raps, he certainly wouldn’t tell us. “If ChatGPT was the solution 2 all my problems Y in the absolute f#ck would I give yall the sauce,” he tells his Instagram followers.

Additionally, BabyChiefDoIt posts a text, where someone he knows shares some sage advice when dealing with the media. “We gotta make sure we always position things from the drivers seat,” they write. “We don’t wanna make it seem like you’re not a real writer and lyricist cause you are. People think you got ghost writers now. We never wanna discredit ourselves.”