Chicago Rapper Reportedly Killed After Mocking Death of BloodHound Q50

More tragedy has unfurled after the death of BloodHound Q50. Chicago rapper 4Block Lil Mari was fatally shot on a bike path, according to reports from No Jumper. He was best known for records like “Warzone” and “OK”.

This came on the heels of the young rapper mocking the late Q50, who was killed at a local gas station in Chicago during a drive-by shooting. Mari allegedly went to the same gas station where the tragedy took place and made fun of the late rapper. Currently, a police investigation is underway, with no arrests made stemming from any of the murders.

Videos by VICE

The deaths of 4Block Lil Mari and BloodHound Q50 have sparked a ton of strong reactions online. It has led many online to worry about more horrific losses in Chicago in the future. One person commented on Instagram, “Chicago about to be a bigger war zone than it already is and the police ain’t gonna do nothing they gonna let them take each other out.”

As for Q50, prominent hip-hop festival Rolling Loud posted their condolences online after he performed for them in 2025. Similarly, DJ Vlad expressed his condolences and said: “He was the most media-trained rapper I’ve ever spoken to at his young age.”

The Death of BloodHound Q50 Has Led to More Horrific Deaths

There has been a lot of tragedy surrounding Black artists in Chicago over the year. It’s causing artists like Lil Durk to urge young kids in his city not to follow in these footsteps.

“To the youth, I need y’all to hear me,” Durk wrote. “There were times in my life when I felt lost and couldn’t see beyond what was right in front of me. I know how deeply your environment and surroundings can influence the way you think, the choices you make, and what you believe is possible for your life, but they don’t have to determine who you become. Growth is real, and it’s never too late to choose a different direction.”

This sentiment echoes what attorney Aisha Braveboy said about the violence stemming from Chicago drill. She argued in a report from Afro that these tragedies reflect a deeper issue in their communities.

“When you listen to the lyrics in drill rap music, there is a strong presumption that the songs are being used to incite violence and take credit for violent acts, oftentimes between neighborhood crews,” she said. “That is dangerous. In many instances, it is terrorizing communities. People are losing their lives and individuals engaging in the violence are going to prison.”

Photo via Lou Visuals/YouTube