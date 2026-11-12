Chicago Residents Tried to Move the Famous Bean Sculpture to Rescue a Man Who Doesn’t Exist

Don’t you just love when the internet comes together over a common cause? Well, according to NBC Chicago, hundreds of people gathered at the famous Bean sculpture in Chicago in a failed attempt to move it seven inches to the left.

Internet lore insists a mysterious man has been trapped inside Cloud Gate, Anish Kapoor’s 110-ton stainless steel landmark, for over two decades. Surely, one would assume he is long dead by now, having run out of insects and/or fallen tourists’ snacks by now. Yes, flyers shared across the city promised that shifting the giant metallic kidney seven inches would uncover a secret latch door on its underside, finally allowing Chicagoans to slide a pickle and other basic provisions to the captive within.

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Why they would not also let him out while they’re at it seems cruel, unless, of course, the man is perfectly fine in his subterranean bean bunker, in which case, to each his own, and let’s let him be.

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Hundreds of People Gathered to Push Chicago’s Famous Bean Sculpture. Here’s Why.

At 12:47 p.m. on Sunday, crowds lined up along the Millennium Park and pushed with all their might. For some inexplicable reason, the 110-ton statue of pure steel anchored directly into the earth did not move when pushed by a smattering of 20-somethings. The crowd failed in its effort to move the statue seven inches, and thereby failed the man living beneath it, a dereliction that will surely haunt them for the remainder of their days, mourning the just but ultimately fruitless attempt in their final moments of life, hoping that God is indeed merciful.

City authorities and local aldermen have repeatedly pleaded with attendees, confirming that no one is currently living inside the public art piece. Their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.