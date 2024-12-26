chick-fil-a-fans-are-really-upset-about-the-banana-pudding

Truett Cathy was the founder of Chick-fil-A. Since 2017, some Chick-fil-A locations in Georgia have been labeled as Truett’s Chick-fil-A and, in addition to a different layout than regular locations, offer special menu items.

More specifically, the chain restaurant within a chain restaurant is offering a new slate of menu items that fans of Chick-fil-A are pissed they can’t get any other location anywhere else in the country.

What items are people freaking out about? Banana pudding, sweet potato soufflé, fried peach pie, tropical nuggets, tropical chicken minis, fried okra, and crispy sprouts, along with four new tropical-inspired drinks.

Prominent food blogger Snackbetch posted the menu on its Instagram page, lamenting the availability of the new menu at any other Chick-fil-A location. The complaints siding with the account started pouring in.

Thus far Chick-fil-A shows no signs of making these menu items available anywhere else, as items at Truett’s Chick-fil-A are usually exclusive to its locations, which themselves are exclusive to the state of Georgia.

But who knows? Maybe one day people all across the land will be able to eat a fried peach pie or chicken nuggets doused in a sugar-based sauce. And if not, then we’re just going to have to rise and seize the means of chicken sandwich production.