Chicken and Banana Blossom Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
for the fried shallots:
1 whole shallot
rice flour
canola oil, for frying
for the salad:
2 cups roasted chicken, picked
½ cup banana blossom, sliced very thin
¼ cup lemongrass, sliced very thin
½ cup cashews, toasted
½ cup cilantro
for the dressing:
1 ⅘ ounces|51 grams chili jam (we make our own at the restaurant but you can easily purchase it at any Asian grocery that carries Thai Items. It will be labeled Nam Prik Pao)
¾ cup|177 ml coconut milk
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 ½ tablespoons lime juice
½ ounce|14 grams palm sugar
Directions
- First, make the fried shallots by thinly slicing and lightly tossing in rice flour. In a deep skillet, fry in 350°F canola oil until crispy. Drain on a paper towel and set aside.
- Place all of the ingredients for the dressing in a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.
- In a bowl, mix chicken, banana blossom, lemongrass, cashews, and cilantro in a mixing bowl. Add in dressing and lightly coat, to taste. Transfer onto plate and top with fried shallots.
From Chef’s Night Out: Thirty Acres
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.