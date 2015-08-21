Chicken and Banana Blossom Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the fried shallots:

1 whole shallot

rice flour

canola oil, for frying

for the salad:

2 cups roasted chicken, picked

½ cup banana blossom, sliced very thin

¼ cup lemongrass, sliced very thin

½ cup cashews, toasted

½ cup cilantro

for the dressing:

1 ⅘ ounces|51 grams chili jam (we make our own at the restaurant but you can easily purchase it at any Asian grocery that carries Thai Items. It will be labeled Nam Prik Pao)

¾ cup|177 ml coconut milk

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 ½ tablespoons lime juice

½ ounce|14 grams palm sugar

Directions

First, make the fried shallots by thinly slicing and lightly tossing in rice flour. In a deep skillet, fry in 350°F canola oil until crispy. Drain on a paper towel and set aside. Place all of the ingredients for the dressing in a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside. In a bowl, mix chicken, banana blossom, lemongrass, cashews, and cilantro in a mixing bowl. Add in dressing and lightly coat, to taste. Transfer onto plate and top with fried shallots.

From Chef’s Night Out: Thirty Acres

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.