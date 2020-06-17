Chicken and Chip Casserole Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons avocado or grapeseed oil

½ cup|140 grams sour cream

½ cup|140 grams store-bought salsa

1 (10.5-ounce|298-gram) can cream of chicken or mushroom soup

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) can diced green chilies

hot sauce, to taste

5 ounces|140 grams tortilla chips or Fritos

8 ounces|226 grams shredded cheese of choice

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 500°F. Season the chicken all over with the paprika, salt, and pepper and drizzle with the oil on a sheet tray. Bake, flipping once, until the chicken is golden and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then roughly chop. Lower the oven temperature to 350°F. In a medium bowl, unceremoniously dump the sour cream, salsa, soup, chilies, and a few dashes of hot sauce. Spread half of the chicken into an even layer in an 8-inch square casserole dish. Top with half of the sauce and crush some chips on top. Sprinkle with half of the cheese, then repeat with the remaining ingredients. Bake until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. You’re really just heating up the sauce. You can broil for a few minutes if you want color on top.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .