Chicken and Corn Flautas Recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the flautas:

8 ounces|225 grams chicken breast

½ cup|20 grams cilantro leaves and tender stems

1 garlic clove, smashed

½ yellow onion

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon canola oil, plus more for frying

1 (15.25-ounce|432-gram) can of corn, drained and dried

½ cup|150 grams mayonnaise

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 (6-inch) corn tortillas

to serve:

salsa de aguacate

salsa de molcajete

½ small white onion, diced

roughly chopped cilantro leaves

lime wedges

cotija cheese

Directions

Cover the chicken, cilantro, garlic, and onion with 5 cups|1250ml water (enough to cover) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a large bowl until cool enough to handle, then, using two forks or tongs, shred the chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a 1 tablespoon oil in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until charred, 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add to the bowl with the chicken. Cool completely, then stir in the mayonnaise, garlic powder, cumin, lime juice, and cayenne. If your tortillas are dry, bring a medium saucepan filled with 2-inches of water to a simmer. Fit a steamer basket to the top and wrap the tortillas in a clean heavy kitchen towel. Place into the steamer basket and steam, covered, until soft, about 10 minutes. Transfer the tortillas and towel to a plate and keep warm. Alternatively, microwave your tortillas for about 10 seconds and keep warm in a towel. Working with one tortilla at a time, place ¼ cup of the chicken filling on the bottom half of the tortilla. Roll it up tightly, like a cigar, and secure with a toothpick. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the flautas, turning as needed, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. To serve, line up the flautas on a platter. Drizzle with the salsas and sprinkle with the onion, cilantro, and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.

