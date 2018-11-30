Chicken and Greens Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the chicken stock:

1 (3-4 pound|1360-1814 gram) chicken

10 black peppercorns

2 ribs celery, halved

1 carrot, roughly chopped

1 medium yellow onion, halved

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

Videos by VICE

for the soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

6 ounces|172 grams baby spinach

1 cup|120 grams frozen peas

1 bunch frisee (5 ounces|126 grams)

1 (15-ounce|273 gram) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 lemons, juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

freshly grated parmesan cheese, to serve

Directions

Make the chicken stock: Place the chicken in a large saucepan and cover with 16 cups|3785 ml water. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, skimming any scum that rises to the top, until the chicken is tender, 1 hour. Strain, reserving the chicken and it’s meat, plus the stock. Discard the remaining solids. Stock makes about 15 cups. Make the soup: Heat the oil over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the carrots and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes more. Add 10 cups of the reserved chicken stock (freeze the rest!) and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and stir in the reserved chicken, the spinach, peas, frisee, and beans. Cook until the chicken, peas, and beans are heated through and the greens are wilted, 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve with parmesan cheese.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.