Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups|500 ml chicken stock

2 cups|500 ml homemade or store bought cream of mushroom soup

2 cups|380 grams multicolored wild rice

2 pounds|1 kilogram bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 6)

1 teaspoon paprika

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons minced parsley

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Mix the chicken stock, mushroom soup, and rice together in a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Season the chicken all over with the paprika, salt, and pepper and nestle, skin-side up, on top of the rice. Dot with the butter and bake, covered, for 1 hour. Remove the cover and bake until the chicken is golden and the mixture is thick, 35 to 40 minutes more. Sprinkle with the parsley and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.