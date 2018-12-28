Chicken Cacciatore (Boozy Holiday Special)

In our second ‘Boozy Holiday Special’ episode of Kabhi Sushi Kabhi Shalgam, Urooj and Ankiet teach us how to make a sumptuous one pot drunken Chicken Cacciatore. To make the Chicken Cacciatore you will need the following:

Vegetable Oil Chicken thighs 4, Bacon 1 packet, Red bell pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Button Mushrooms 2 boxes, Tomatoes 7, Tomato puree, Tomato ketchup, Cooking white wine 1 bottle, Basil leaves, Onions, Salt, Garlic, Mixed herb seasoning, Red chilli powder, All purpose flour.

Videos by VICE

Season the all purpose flour. Toss the chicken thighs in the flour and shake off the excess. Heat a cast iron pan till oil is simmering and almost smoking. Brown the chicken on both sides until it forms a crust. Keep it aside. In the same pan, add some oil. To this pan, add garlic, onions, mushrooms and wine and cook. As the wine starts to disappear, you add the bell peppers. Cook them down. Add the chopped tomatoes and toss in pan for a minute. Then add tomato puree followed by tomato ketchup and red chilli powder and mixed herb seasoning. Reintroduce chicken thighs into the pan. Add some water. Spoon this liquid over the chicken pieces and cook covered on low for 30-35 minutes until chicken thighs are cooked through. Finish the dish with basil. Serve with bread.